WATCH: Woman using pressure cooker as ‘Iron’ goes viral

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman’s unconventional use of a pressure cooker as an iron has taken the internet by storm, drawing a mix of amusement and criticism on social media platforms.

In a viral video shared by Shubhangi Pandit on the X platform, the woman can be seen repurposing the kitchen appliance as a makeshift iron, utilizing its steam function to smooth out wrinkles in clothes.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In the video, the woman can be seen heating the pressure cooker until it emits a whistle, after which she promptly uses the hot cooker to iron a shirt, turning it into an improvised ironing tool.

While some viewers praised her resourcefulness, others expressed concerns about potential safety hazards and questioned the effectiveness of the method.

The video draws the woman ingeniously repurposing the kitchen appliance as a makeshift iron, employing its steam function to smooth out wrinkles in clothes.

The footage has sparked numerous discussions online, with many expressing astonishment and concern about the risky activity portrayed.

As the video continues to circulate, it prompts broader conversations about creativity, practicality, and the limits of everyday ingenuity.