Woman “walks” on water, video goes viral

A woman showing a woman walking on water has taken netizens by surprise.

The video showed the lady walking on the riverbed without drowning at the Narmada River in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh state.

People flocked to the river to see the mysterious woman, identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi. She is being called the “river goddess”.

Jyoti Raghuvanshi told the police she is from Narmadapuram city and left her home 10 months before. Moreover, she said people can walk on the riverbed as the water level at some places of the Narmada River is extremely low.

