Woman’s finger bitten off over gym machine usage

The CCTV footage captured the moment when a furious female bit another woman’s finger off over using the exercise machine for too long.

A fight broke out in at Gimnasio Great Fitness workout centre in Monterrey, Mexico, where a woman named Rossana accused another female, named Leticia, of using a leg press for too long.

In the CCTV footage, Leticia aged 66, can be seen confronting Rossana aged 44, before the two started fighting.

In the video, bystanders try to intervene, but Rossana manages to grab Leticia’s hair and drags her across the gym floor. Amidst the struggle, Leticia bites off a portion of Rossana’s finger.

Later, Rossana receives comfort from a man, only to realize she’s been bitten. She collapses to the ground. Staff members rush to her aid, offering water and what appears to be medical assistance.

Subsequent photos reveal Rossana’s injured hand, with the tip of her little finger visibly missing.