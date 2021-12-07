Viral: Woman’s hair catch fire while blowing out birthday candles

A scary video of a woman’s hair accidentally catching fire during her birthday celebration is now viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The incident took place during joint birthday celebrations of Ana Oosterhouse with her seven-year-old son Hunter.

The disturbing video sees her and her son sitting in front of two birthday cakes while her family members and friends are singing the happy birthday song. The situation was going all to well before she went to blow the candles off the cake.

She bent to blow out the candles on the cake. However, her hair on the right side dipped into the fire.

The children were heard screaming in fear and the camera went out of focus. Her friends and family member came to her aid after witnessing the incident unfold. Her husband reacted quickly and put out the fire by tapping her hair repeatedly.

Ana Oosterhouse showed quick thinking by holding on to the cake despite her hair being on fire. She did it because others would not get injured in the situation.

Speaking about the incident, she said that she saw her whole life flashing before her eyes. She went on to say that it was a very surreal moment for her and it took place all of a sudden.

