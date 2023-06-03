Woman busy in shoplifting as car catches fire with children trapped inside

In a distressing incident, a woman from Florida was busy shoplifting at a department store when her car suddenly caught fire with her two minor children trapped inside.

Alicia Moore, 24, had parked her car outside the Dillard’s department store at the Oviedo, Florida on May 26, with her two young children inside.

The Orlando native mother accompanied by an unidentified man went inside a departmental store and allegedly proceeded to steal.

Upon leaving the store nearly after an hour later, she found her car engulfing with blazing fire.

The mother dropped all of the allegedly stolen items in the store and ran towards the vehicle, cops stated.

Some nearby shoppers witnesses the incident, and tried to rescue the trapped children. Unfortunately, one of the children sustained first-degree burns to the face and ears, as mentioned in the police report.

A video captured by a Tesla dashcam in the parking lot reveals the intense flames and smoke erupting from the shattered back windows and front windshield of the car.

Regrettably, the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Moore was arrested on May 31 and is now facing charges of aggravated child neglect, arson, petty theft, and battery. She is currently held in Seminole County Jail, with records indicating a bond of $48,000.