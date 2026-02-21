CCTV: Women Engage in Brawl at Karachi’s DHA Restaurant

KARACHI: A video capturing a physical altercation between two groups of women at a restaurant in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighborhood has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced.

According to details, the incident occurred at a well-known eatery in DHA, where a heated argument between two parties quickly escalated into a full-blown physical fight. The leaked CCTV footage shows women slapping each other, pulling hair, and using abusive language, while other diners and families present at the scene looked on in shock.

The footage depicts restaurant staff and security guards attempting to intervene and pacify the situation, but the women continued to clash for several minutes. The cause of the dispute remains unclear, though witnesses suggest it began over a minor verbal disagreement that spiraled out of control.

Despite the intensity of the brawl, local police have reported that no formal complaint or First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by either party involved in the incident so far.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media platforms, with many users criticizing the lack of public decorum and the increasing trend of violence in public spaces, particularly in the city’s more affluent areas.

Authorities have stated they are monitoring the situation, but further action depends on a formal request for an investigation from the aggrieved parties.