Women nearly get run over by train, video goes viral

A video of two women nearly getting run over by a train is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video was shared by India’s Ministry of Railways. The clip showed the women trying to get across the railway track as a train made its way to the platform from their left. One of the two women had a headload while the other was a few steps ahead with bags in her hand.

As the train approached the platform, an RPF official quickly realized what was happening and pulled both the woman to safety.

सुरक्षा ही सर्वोपरि! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर सतर्क आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवानों ने पटरी पार कर रहीं दो बुजुर्ग महिलाओं की जान बचाई। कृपया एक प्लेटफॉर्म से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए सदैव फुटओवर ब्रिज का इस्तेमाल करें। pic.twitter.com/mb2DKrFYVK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 20, 2022

The ministry, through the viral video, shared a public safety message. They asked the people to use overhead bridges to cross railway tracks.

“Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh,” the ministry stated. “Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another.”.

