VIRAL: Women torches beautician’s car for refusing appointment

In a bizarre incident that went viral, a beautician had her car torched by a furious woman after she refused to give her an appointment for eyelash extensions.

Marcella, a beautician based in Chicago, discovered her car in flames after a woman went to extreme lengths after failing to get an appointment with her.

Marcella took to Instagram to tell her followers about the incident in which she told one of her clients that she was fully booked for the day and would not be able to book an appointment for an eyelash extension.

However, the viral incident resulted in the woman setting fire to her car.

Marcella shared surveillance footage of a camera installed outside her salon on social media in which the woman allegedly set fire to her car in a fit of rage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcella💋 (@lashedbycella)

Soon after she shared the incident, her post went viral gaining widespread attention and condemnation.

Marcella also shared her alleged text messages exchange with the disgruntled client on Instagram in which she faced abuse and derogatory remarks.

While some expressed shock and disbelief at the client’s extreme behaviour, others used the incident for dark humor.

Meanwhile, the beautician urged her social media followers to donate to her GoFundMe page to help recover her losses caused by the destruction of her car.

She also penned an Instagram post, thanking everyone for their encouragement and support during what she called a “very unfortunate time.”

Following her plea, many donated to her page while others sent messages of solidarity.