WATCH: World’s largest banana species that weighs more than 3 KG

A video was shared on the social media platform Twitter, featuring the world’s largest banana species weight around 3 Kg each.

These giant-sized bananas came to people’s knowledge after an Indian railway official posted a Video featuring this variety of bananas.

The biggest size of banana is grown in Papua New Guinea islands close to Indonesia. The plantain tree is of the height of a coconut tree and the fruits grow huge. Each banana weighs around 3 kg. pic.twitter.com/33oUfB8ppu — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 22, 2023

In the footage, people are seen relishing a bite of this unique fruit species that grows only in Papua New Guinea island in Australia. It also shows a man placing his hand next to a banana, as long as his hand, on a lofty banana plant.

The narration in the video, done by a man speaking in Malayalam, states that a banana can weigh about 3 kg, a weight equal to that of a newborn baby. However, the fruit takes five years to ripen, so it is not widely grown.

From the time it was shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 156K views and 2,031 likes.

A user wrote, “The climate crisis is real. Last time I travelled all the way to Australia to reach Papua New Guinea.”

Climate crisis is real. Last i travelled all the way to Australia to reach Papua New Guinea. — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) March 22, 2023

Comments