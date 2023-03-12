‘World’s Narrowest City’ below clouds is a visual treat not to missed

A video shared on the social media platform Twitter shows one such out-of-the-ordinary place where not only houses but apartment blocks and tall buildings have been constructed.

The place is a deep valley with a river and the said structures are built on both sides. It is a mesmerizing view from the top as you can see clouds at a height much above the residential, and/or commercial buildings.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City”

This place should be on the list of man-made wonders. At least this is what we feel. What do you say? Your feedback is highly valued and desired.

🇨🇳 China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City pic.twitter.com/3MaBt59w4t — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) March 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the caption says, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City” but when we cross-checked it, it turned out to be “Yunnan, Yanjin Zhen”.

Yanjing city is situated on the banks of the narrow Heng River valley, a tributary of the Yangtze. It has been referred to as the “World’s Narrowest City.”

The Yangtze river is known as the Brahmaputra in India and the Jamuna in Bangladesh.

Comments