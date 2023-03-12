Sunday, March 12, 2023
‘World’s Narrowest City’ below clouds is a visual treat not to missed

A video shared on the social media platform Twitter shows one such out-of-the-ordinary place where not only houses but apartment blocks and tall buildings have been constructed.

The place is a deep valley with a river and the said structures are built on both sides. It is a mesmerizing view from the top as you can see clouds at a height much above the residential, and/or commercial buildings.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City”

This place should be on the list of man-made wonders. At least this is what we feel. What do you say? Your feedback is highly valued and desired.

Meanwhile, the caption says, “China, Yunnan, Tianjin Zhen City” but when we cross-checked it, it turned out to be “Yunnan, Yanjin Zhen”.

Yanjing city is situated on the banks of the narrow Heng River valley, a tributary of the Yangtze. It has been referred to as the “World’s Narrowest City.”

The Yangtze river is known as the Brahmaputra in India and the Jamuna in Bangladesh.

