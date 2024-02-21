World’s tallest man reunites with shortest woman alive after six years

In an unexpected turn of events, the World’s tallest man Sultan Kosen has reunited with the world’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge six years after their viral photoshoot in front of the Egyptian pyramids.

As per details, Sultan Kosen, who is 8ft 3in tall, and Jyoti Amge, who is just 2ft tall, were a striking pair as they posed for pictures in Irvine, California, on Monday.

There is a 6ft height difference between the two, who earned their respective Guiness World Record titles in 2009 for ‘Tallest Living Man’ and 2011 for ‘Shortest Living Woman’.

The 41-year old Kosen from Turkey, and Amge, 30, from India, previously met for a photo shoot in Cairo, Egypt, in 2018, where they posed in front of the Giza Pyramids as part of a campaign to revive the country’s struggling tourism industry.

Their tall and small stature was caused by medical conditions. Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia that stopped her growth, while Kosen had a tumor that caused pituitary gigantism, which gave him a massive growth spurt aged 10.

According to the Guinness World Records, Kosen is the first person in more than a decade to measure over 8ft and is one of only 10 confirmed cases in history.

While he is the tallest man in the world, his family members are all average size. Kosen was also normal height up until his growth spurt when he was 10 years old.