PAKvSL: Yasir Shah shows off his magic; video goes viral

A video of Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah dismissing Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis with a beauty in the first Test in Galle is going viral.

The viral video showed Yasir Shah pitching the cherry outside the leg stump. It spins and takes out the right-handed batter’s off stump.

Yasir Shah’s delivery is in contention to be called the “ball of the century”.

Kusal Mendis headed back to the pavilion for 76 off 126 balls. He scored nine boundaries in the innings.

The viral video of the moment got thousands of likes on Twitter. They expressed their delight with their comments.

Sri Lanka have a 333-run lead over Pakistan in the series opener.

The hosts were dismissed for 222. Dinesh Chandimal top scored with 76 runs with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged four wickets while Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah dismissed two batters each.

Pakistan, in reply, were sent packing for 218 with skipper Babar Azam scoring a century. He hit 11 fours and two maximums on his way to 244-ball 119.

Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets. Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis dismissed two batters.

The hosts will resume their innings at 329/9 on Tuesday. Dinesh Chandimal is unbeaten at 86 in the second innings. Kusal Mendis and opener Oshanda Fernando made 76 and 64 as well.

Mohammad Nawaz has taken five wickets so far.

