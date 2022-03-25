Viral: Young boy escapes death as bus runs over his bicycle

A recent video of a 9-year-old Indian boy escaping death after hitting a bike and narrowly escaping being run over by a bus has gone viral over social media.

The incident took place Kannur area of Kerela India. The boy reportedly did not sustain any serious injury and escaped the close call.

In the CCTV footage, the boy can be seen losing control of his bicycle as he hits a bike with his bicycle.

KANNUR BOY’S MIRACULOUS ESCAPE… In a miraculous escape, a 9 year old boy ended up without any serious injuries after his cycle was hit by a state transport bus in #Kerala‘s #Kannur. WATCH!

The boy can be seen coming out of the woods suddenly and hitting a bike. The boy falls to the ground after the collapse with the bike. A local bus approaches, it hits his bicycle and the boy narrowly escapes from death.

He gets up immediately, checks himself for any injuries as some bystanders approach him to inquire about his wellbeing.

