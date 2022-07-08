Watch: Young boy shows off his ‘astounding’ football skill

As the FIFA World Cup fever sweeps the world, a young boy from Brazil has wowed the internet with his ‘astounding’ football skill.

A video has gone viral showing the child, named Marco Antonio, showcasing his skill as he juggles the football like a pro. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Tansu Yegen’.

“In Brazil, they produced a ball that does not fall to the ground after lifting it off the ground,” the Twitter user wrote.

In Brazil, they produced a ball that does not fall to the ground after lifting it off the ground😂 pic.twitter.com/eyuIIaiHhC — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 7, 2022

In the video, the Brazilian boy is doing keepie-uppies or keep-ups for almost a whole minute. The boy could be seen juggling the football skillfully on his ankles and knees but not letting it fall.

The video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views and 77k likes. Twitter users were extremely impressed with the boy’s football tricks and compared the young athlete to Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team.

