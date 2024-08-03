WATCH: Young man narrowly escapes stray bulls fight

A young man narrowly escaped a fight between two stray bulls in India’s Utter Pradesh as the incident went viral on social media.

An enormous fight between two stray bulls captured on CCTV camera, garnering a lot of attention. The two bulls can be seen fighting fiercely head-on across a busy street

A local shopkeeper swiftly lowered his shutters in an effort to prevent the animals from entering his establishment. But one bull hit another one with a strong blow, sending it falling on the shopkeeper, who barely escaped harm.

As the bull that fell tried to get back on its feet, the dominant one did not let up and attacked again and again. Bystanders try to break up the altercation as it was getting more intense.

Some shopkeepers try to shoo the animals away with sticks, while one tossed a pail of water at them. The fighting animals eventually left the store, with more cow following the warring duo into the scene.

User Arun Panchal uploaded the video on X and mentioned that the incident took place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Nagar Colony within the Loni district.