Viral: YouTuber vlogs funeral, faces ruthless backlash

A YouTuber from India filmed his grandfather’s funeral as a vlog and uploaded on Youtube, little did he know that he is going to face ruthless backlash from the netizens.

Lakshay Chaudhary came under fire after he filmed his grandfather’s funeral and posted it online. In the video, Chaudhary filmed the last rites and engaged with kids as he filmed the last few moments with his grandfather’s physical body.

CoNtEnT CrEaToR pic.twitter.com/vpwnmydKs8 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

One Twitter user named Dr Nimo Yadav shared a screenshot of Chaudhary’s video. The screenshot showcased the title of the vlog, “NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI.” The Twitter user also shared the initial thumbnail used by the vlogger showing Chaudhary with the funeral rites at the backdrop.

Earlier he used this thumbnail 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/8OgS9fwoT8 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

After the tweet got viral, the netizens lambasted the man’s thirst for content amid the tragic event. One user commented, “He can also say that subscribes to the channel for the peace of Nanaji’s soul.” Others shamed him for using his grandfather’s death as an opportunity.

Meanwhile, some followers slammed him for previously criticizing another vlogger for filming such a tragic event. “Irony is he roasted a girl for doing the same,” said one user.

