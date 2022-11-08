Zainab Shabbir’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Zainab Shabbir took to the social media application Instagram to share her latest pictures and they are going viral.

Zainab Shabbir’s viral pictures showed her in a purple dress and black jacket. The caption read, “She thinks like spring & everytime she speaks, flowers bloom from her words.💟” the caption read.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her photo album. They complimented her looks with their comments.

Here's what they had to say.

“Really nice pictures”

“Piyarri ❤️”

“You looking so pretty”

“Outstanding 😍😍😍”

“Looking beautiful ❤️”

“Looking gorgeous 😘❤️”

Zainab Shabbir, who boasts over a followers on her official Instagram handle, frequently shares updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy-tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

Moreover, she has worked in superhit serials such as “Teri Raah Mein” and “Mere Apne”.

