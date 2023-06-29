Zainab Shabbir swoons netizens with latest pictures, video

Actress Zainab Shabbir’s pictures and video on Eid-ul-Azha are going viral on the social media Instagram.

The pictures and video showed her dressed in an elegant shalwar kurta. She felicitated Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Instagram users.

She prayed may Almighty Allah accept sacrifices and shower his blessings upon us.

The actress swooned netizens with her latest pictures and video. They heaped praise on her looks and glimpses with heartwarming comments.

With over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, the celebrity frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zainab Shabbir last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein‘.

Zainab Shabbir, talking about her marriage plan on the ARY Digital Zindagi program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘, said her life partner must be honest and sincere.

Elaborating further, the celeb said that she won’t mind marrying a person from abroad.

During her outing, she also shared a funny anecdote of a marriage proposal from Dubai and revealed that the person sent chocolates along. “It was not considered by mother, so I just ate the chocolates,” she quipped.