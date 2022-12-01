Zainab Shabbir’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor and model Zainab Shabbir in a dashing pink outfit is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures on Instagram saw her having the images taken in a pink setting. The clicks got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

She took a jibe at prolific band Aqua’s song Barbie. She changed the lyrics “I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic” to “Not your Barbie girl..I’m livin’in in my own world..I ain’t plastic..Call me classic.”

Zainab Shabbir, who boasts over millions of followers on her official Instagram handle, frequently shares updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Earlier, Zainab Shabbir shared pictures of her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy-tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

Moreover, she has worked in superhit serials such as “Teri Raah Mein” and “Mere Apne”.

