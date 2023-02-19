‘Koi zindagi se dar gaya’: Zainab Shabir

Actress Zainab Shabbir’s latest pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zainab Shabbir shared clicks of herself in a yellow outfit on the visual-sharing platform. She wrote poetry lines “Ek aur din guzar gaya..Har koi apne ghar gaya..Kisi ko ishq hua zindagi se..To koi zindagi se dar gaya” as the caption.

Thousands of Instagram users liked Zainab Shabbir’s latest clicks.

She has a big fan-following Instagram handle. She shares updates about her personal and professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects and sneak peeks of getaways.

Zainab Shabbir shared pictures of her posing in an eastern casual outfit, comprised of an earthy-tone kurta with white trousers. Her girl-next-door look was completed with pink-hued monotoned face makeup and blow-dried hair.

Earlier, the picture of her in a pink setting made rounds on social media. She took a jibe at prolific band Aqua’s song Barbie Girl by changing the lyrics to “I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic” to “Not your Barbie girl..I’m livin’in in my own world..I ain’t plastic..Call me classic.”

On the acting front, her work in dramas ‘Teri Raah Mein‘ and ‘Mere Apne‘ earned praise from critics and audiences.

