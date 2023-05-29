Zaira Wasim backs woman eating food in niqaab

Former India actor Zaira Wasim spoke in support of a hijab-clad woman after she was mocked on Twitter.

A picture of a woman eating food at a wedding in the attire with an insulting tweet “Is this a choice of a human being?” made rounds.

Is this a choice of a human being? pic.twitter.com/AnGl0Jhu2G — Azzat Alsaleem (@AzzatAlsaalem) May 27, 2023

Zaira Waseem hit back at the trolls by stating that she ate in the same way and that it was her choice. She added, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

Realising that sometimes the negativity people direct you way is just a reflection of their own insecurities :): — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 27, 2023

The actor announced her retirement from acting by stating that her showbiz career led her to ignorance.

“This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of Imaan (faith),” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Zaira Wasim worked on stellar projects before hanging her acting boots.

Her debut project was the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal‘. She played the role of Geeta Phogat, India’s first gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. and the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Summer Games.

Her performance won her the Best Supporting Actress Award in the 2017 National Film Awards.

Her second film was ‘Secret Superstar‘, which also starred the ‘3 Idiots’ star. She won the Critics Best Actress Award in the 2018 Filmfare Awards for her portrayal of Insia Malik.

Her third and final film was ‘The Sky Is Pink‘. She played the role of Aisha Chaudhary.