Zaman Khan’s magic delivery removes Steve Smith in BBL

BRISBANE: In a crucial Big Bash League (BBL) 15 match against the Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers’ openers Steve Smith and Babar Azam failed to provide the ideal start. While Smith found his rhythm, Babar once again fell short as the Heat’s bowling attack, led by Zaman Khan, wreaked havoc.

Chasing 172, Smith and Babar opened the innings for the Sixers. Smith, coming off a recent century, immediately looked comfortable, taking 15 runs off Michael Neser’s opening over with three boundaries.

However, the momentum quickly shifted. Pacer Xavier Bartlett removed Babar Azam cheaply in the following over. Attempting to chip a full delivery on a leg stump, the right-hander offered a straightforward catch to mid-on, departing for just one run off seven balls.

Smith’s heroic innings of 54 from 40 balls, featuring five fours, eventually came to an end in the 16th over. Zaman Khan produced a precise yorker that Smith failed to read, resulting in his stumps being shattered.

Despite Babar Azam’s consistent presence in BBL 15, his statistics have drawn scrutiny; he has amassed 202 runs at an average of 25.25 across ten games, including two half-centuries. However, his strike rate has remained low at 104.2.

To guarantee a place in the tournament’s final four and maintain their title defense, the Sydney Sixers must win this game.