Zarnish Khan captivates social media with latest picture

Actor Zarnish Khan has made a name for herself because of her stellar performance in ARY Digital dramas “Sun Yaara” and “Khuda Na Karey“. Her work on the projects earned her immense praise.

The actor undoubtedly continues to win the hearts of her fans and drama lovers. Because of her on and off-screen endeavours, she is a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry.

Zarnish Khan, like her fellow celebrities, speaks about her personal and professional work in interviews. The ‘Khuda Na Karey‘ star avails social media platforms for staying in touch with fans and admirers.

Speaking of social media, the celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She stays in touch with her fans by sharing pictures and videos of herself and her modelling stint.

Recently, a picture of her in a white kurta and blue dupatta broke the internet. The viral picture won hearts and got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

The picture garnered heartwarming comments from netizens.

A netizen wrote, “Meri pyari (my lovely) 🔥”. A second wrote, “You looking soooooooooo pretty. I love you.”

“A charismatic face ❤️” a third wrote. A fourth netizen called her a “Queen”.

It is not the first time the actor has rocked a blue-coloured outfit. Earlier, she captivated hearts with the clicks of a dark blue dress.

The celebrity takes to Instagram comments on social and political issues in the country. Moreover, she gives befitting replies to trollers making fun of her on the social media application.

