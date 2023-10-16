Zhalay Sarhadi brings smiles with latest post

A hilarious video of prolific actress and model Zhalay Sarhadi, known for her catchy and humourous social media posts, is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Zhalay Sarhadi shared her latest TikTok post on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. The ‘Jalaibee‘ star lip-synched a hilarious dialogue in the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Her latest post has over 2,000 likes. They praised her post with hilarious comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress has a devoted fan base on social media with over 807,000 followers.

The veteran actress treats fans to hilarious posts. Earlier, she reenacted the lines in a hilarious video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Moreover, the video titled ‘Aik Zaroori Ailaan‘ left netizens in splits as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

On the acting front, the prolific celebrity has impressed fans with her impressive acting skills. Her hit dramas are ‘Aks,’ ‘Rang Laaga,’ and ‘Pinjra.’

It is pertinent to mention that Zhalay Sarhadi’s looks are compared to that of Indian actor Priyanka Chopra.

Related – Zhalay Sarhadi reveals beauty secrets