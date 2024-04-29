‘Being a Pakistani actress…’: Zhalay Sarhadi shares what it is like!

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi gets honest about what it feels like being an actor in Pakistan, in yet another hilarious reel going viral on social media.

Zhalay Sarhadi turned to her Instagram account on Saturday with a rather humorous take on the life of a ‘Pakistani actress’, as she jumped on the viral ‘I’m a…’ reel trend.

“I’m a Pakistani actress, of course, I get abused on social media; my sleeveless dresses are the reason for natural disasters; I get acting projects on the basis of my social media following; I can only portray side characters after turning 30; and fair complexion is as important for me as filters for beauty influencers,” Sarhadi said in the video, shared with the caption “Ruffling feathers? No, it’s just my experience/opinion that’s all!!!”

The now-viral video has been played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes for the celebrity. However, the social users had quite polarizing opinions to share in the comments section. While some of them agreed with Sarhadi and shared more similar instances, other keyboard warriors continued to bash the actor.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite frequent with entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny Instagram reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’.