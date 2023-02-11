Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi has social users in splits with latest reel

The latest reel of showbiz actor Zhalay Sarhadi about ‘childhood regrets’ is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel on Saturday afternoon as she mimicked a humorous script to express her regret for turning deaf ear to her mother’s advice.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“When you have bachpan kay [of childhood] regrets,” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

The viral clip was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within a few hours.

WATCH: Shadab Khan’s funny moment with Babar Azam, Haris Rauf

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans, who not only admire them but also keenly await for her to share new ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay) Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) ‘Pinjra’ – written by late playwright Asma Nabeel and directed by Najaf Bilgrami – airs prime time every Thursday only on ARY Digital.

Comments