Zhalay Sarhadi’s funny video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi has social media laughing once again with her latest reenactment video which is going viral on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Zhalay Sarhadi posted the viral video in which she reenacted the lines, “Ghar ka kaam karne se banda mar thori jaata hai par main risk hi kyun loon“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

“Why take the risk!!! ✨🌸” the caption read. Zhalay Sarhadi’s video got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Related – Actor Zhalay Sarhadi reveals beauty secrets

Zhalay Sarhadi continues to win social media with her funny Instagram reels, clips and images. The visuals get thousands of likes from netizens.

She previously shared a video of her reenacting the lines “tumhara result itna kharaab kyun aaya? kyunke ache logon ke saath bura hi hota hai“ was a hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Moreover the video of her lip-syching dialogue “Pakistan ka sabse bada technical sawal..aur sunao? aur uss se bhi bada technical jawab..main theek hun tum sunao” went viral also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

She has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama ‘Rang Laaga‘ and the film ‘Jalaibee‘.

Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

Comments