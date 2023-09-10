Zhalay Sarhadi leaves netizens in splits with latest post

Actress and model Zhalay Sarhadi, who was praised for her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Pinjra‘, is known for her hilarious lip-syncing videos on social media and they frequently become talk of the town.

The actress went viral again for another post. She lip-synced a hilarious dialogue from content creator.

The post, titled ‘Aik Zaroori Ailaan‘, had netizens in splits. Instagrammers lauded her knack for mastering lip-sycing videos.

“No one can do these better than you,” a user wrote. Many netizens reacted with laughing emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Zhalay Sarhadi has a devoted fan base on social media with over 800,000 followers.

She treats fans to hilarious posts. Earlier, she reenacted the lines, “Ghar ka kaam karne se banda mar thori jaata hai par main risk hi kyun loon“.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel as she mimicked a humorous script to express her regret for turning deaf ear to her mother’s advice.

“When you have bachpan kay [of childhood] regrets,” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing application.

On the acting front, Zhalay Sarhadi has impressed fans with her impressive acting skills. Her hit dramas are ‘Aks,’ ‘Rang Laaga,’ and ‘Pinjra.’

