Viral: Zoom into this picture for jaw-dropping surprise

This picture of a hot steaming cup of filtered coffee will make you drop your jaw. Zoom in for the surprise.

The photo has been shared by a Chennai-based artist on Twitter.

Who does not like a warm cup of filtered coffee after a long day of work or at the start of their day? The picture you are about to see might not be able to fulfil your craving for a hot cup of filtered coffee but a surprise about the picture will make your jaw drop.

Also Read: This cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

The photo is not a camera photograph but a painting. Yes! you heard that right, this lively image of a hot cup of steaming filtered coffee is not real.

The painting has been made by a Chennai-based artist.

Netizens have been left at the wonder of the artists’ skills. Many might find it difficult to believe it but zooming in and out of the photo might help you identify that it’s a painting and not a photo.

Comments