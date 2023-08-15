Zubab Rana’s latest post makes headwaves

Actress and model Zubab Rana, who has worked in hit dramas over the years, broke social media again with a captivating Instagram reel.

The elegant star dropped jaws by posing in a blue-ethereal kurta for the video. Her post got heartwarming reactions and comments.

Social media users spoke highly of her looks with their remarks.

A user wrote that she looked like a priness in the clip, whereas another mentioned that words cannot describe how pretty she looked.

A third called her a “cute actress,” while the fourth said that the celeb can bring out a poet out of everyone via such posts.

With 1.4 million Instagram followers, Zubab Rana is one of the most followed Pakistan showbiz stars on the visual-sharing platforms. She interacts with fans by posting visuals from her personal and professional lives.

Earlier, she turned heads by posting captivating visuals of her in a yellow wear. She broke internets with her close up picture.

On the acting front, the prolific star made her television debut in 2018. Since then, the actor worked in hit serials ‘Mere Khudaya,’ ‘Bandish,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ ‘Bharaas‘ and ‘Woh Pagal Si.’