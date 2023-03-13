Zubab Rana mesmerizes social media with recent click

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana mesmerized netizens with her latest picture going viral across social media sites.

On Sunday, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star treated her 1.2 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a recent click of herself from a photo shoot in the fields. The celebrity skipped the long captions and added a single leaf emoji with the picture.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The diva is wearing a grey top in the close-up shot to focus on her stunning face, enhanced with barely-there makeup and blow-dried hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰✨ (@zubab.rana)

The huge fanbase of the celeb showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture.

Hania Aamir drops jaws in sheer Saree: See pics

It should be noted here that the ever-so-gorgeous Zubab Rana is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on the social platform, where she shares pictures of all including her stylish OOTDs, projects’ BTS as well as personal moments with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰✨ (@zubab.rana)

Apart from being a social media darling, Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.

Comments