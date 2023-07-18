Zubab Rana breaks social media with latest post

The latest pictures of actress Zubab Rana, who proved her mettle in the showbiz industry in a short space of time, from her trip to the United States are going viral on social media.

Zubab Rana shared a three-picture gallery in which she was in a pink floral dress on the visual sharing application Instagram. Her latest post got more than 3,000 likes.

Earlier, the prolific star shared clicks of her in New York.

The actress is a social media darling with 1.4 million Instagram followers. She takes to the application to post pictures and videos of herself, family moments, photoshoots and professional endeavours.

Apart from being a social media darling, Zubab Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, ‘Bharaas‘, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain‘, ‘Bandish‘ and ‘Mere Khudaya‘.