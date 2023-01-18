Zarnish Khan looks chic in latest picture

The latest picture of actor Zarnish Khan looking chic is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral picture on the visual-sharing application showed her in denim jeans with a white top and chequered shirt over it.

Her clicks got thousands of likes from Instagram users and heartwarming comments from them.

The actor has immense popularity on social media platforms with millions of Instagram followers. The celebrity, who has earned fame in the modelling and acting industry, shared pictures of her Singapore outing with her fans earlier.

Zarnish Khan, in her acting career, has been a part of several superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

