‘Main bol raha hu’: How Virat Kohli convinced Rohit Sharma to go for review in 1st T20I vs WI – WATCH

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma being convinced by batter Virat Kohli to take a review off a wide delivery during the side’s first T20I against West Indies is viral.

An interesting situation happened in the first T20I against West Indies. Virat Kohli urged his captain to take a review and his captain Rohit Sharma decided to do so without a second thought.

Debutante Ravi Bishnoi bowled a delivery down the leg side to Roston Chase and the umpire called it a wide even though there was an appeal for caught behind and stumping.

However, the captain was caught by surprise over the wide signal but the former captain urged him to take the review as he thought of hearing two noises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

“Main bol raha hu, tu review le (I’m saying it, you go ahead for the review),” Kohli told Rohit. The India skipper agreed to take the review but the square leg umpire had already obliged to the appeal made by the hosts.

Read More: ‘Virat Kohli will have to give up his ego’

There was no bat involved when it passed the batt and the batsman was inside his crease.

Here’s how social media reacted to the situation.

Where was 2 sound ? Kholi again is wrong. — Nagarajan R (@Nagaraj34935403) February 16, 2022

#ViratKohli thinks he is bigger than the game, he must first remove the log on his shoulder and know when to be humble, my absolute support for his game has dwindled to zero, no sportsmanship anymore. — Gerhard (@Gerhard15053050) February 17, 2022

India won the opening game of the three-match series by six wickets.

Comments