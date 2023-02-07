Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Virat Kohli makes request for fans

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli asked fans if they had seen his new mobile phone which he lost without even unboxing it.

Virat Kohli tweeted that losing the phone without opening it is the saddest feeling.

He got thousands of responses whereas some believed his post was part of a marketing campaign.

It is to be noted that Virat Kohli, husband of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, is one of the most prolific batter of this time. He has represented India in 490 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I).

He has scored 24,936 runs with 74 centuries and 129 half-centuries to his name.

