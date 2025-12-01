Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding record

Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into cricketing history on Sunday as he surpassed a long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar during the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The Indian batting stalwart produced a breathtaking knock of 135 off 120 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and seven sixes, to register his 52nd ODI century.

In doing so, he broke Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in a single format, which was 51 Test hundreds.

Kohli reached the landmark in the 38th over of India’s innings before being dismissed while attempting a lofted stroke, walking back after yet another masterclass.

His monumental innings also added to an already remarkable year, having earlier become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the feat in just 287 innings, far quicker than any of his contemporaries.

Kohli’s century was the centrepiece of a dominant Indian batting display, supported by half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, as India posted an imposing total of 349 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

South Africa mounted a spirited chase in response but fell agonisingly short in a high-scoring contest, getting bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling effort with four crucial wickets to swing the game in the hosts’ favour.