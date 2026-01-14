Virat Kohli claims top spot in batting rankings

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has returned to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, more than four years after last holding the position, replacing teammate Rohit Sharma in the latest update released on Wednesday.

Kohli’s resurgence comes on the back of a match-winning 93 off 91 balls in India’s successful chase of New Zealand’s 300 in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Sunday.

His current form has been exceptional, featuring scores of 74*, 135, 102, and 65* in his previous four ODIs.

With this latest rise, Virat Kohli has reached the No.1 spot for the 11th time in his career. Since first achieving it in October 2013, the 37-year-old has spent a total of 825 days atop the rankings, the most by any Indian batter.

He now sits tenth on the all-time list, behind Vivian Richards, who leads with 2,306 days at No.1.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has slipped two places to third after scoring just 26 in Vadodara. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell moved up to second, posting 84 off 71 balls in the same match.

The top three remain closely contested, with Kohli at 785 points, Mitchell 784, and Rohit 775, meaning a single standout innings could shift the standings again.

KL Rahul also made progress in the rankings, rising from 12th to 11th after finishing 29 not out off 21 deliveries.