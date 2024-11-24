Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma after 30th ton in first Australia Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had heartwarming words for his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma after his 30th ton in the first AUS v IND Test in Perth.

Kohli returned to his usual best in the first game of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as he smashed his No. 30 Test ton with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

The former Indian captain was seen blowing flying kisses to Anushka Sharma upon reaching his Test century as the Bollywood actor clapped for her husband.

Following the end of the Day 3 play, Virat Kohli credited his wife for standing beside him through tough times in his career.

“Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows what goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room, what goes on in your head when you don’t play as well or when you make mistakes. I wanted to contribute to the team’s cause and not just hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in playing for my country, and the fact that she is here makes it more special,” the former Indian captain said.

The third day of the AUS v IND Test saw Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli score magnificent centuries in Perth, as India declared on 487-6 and had Australia reeling at 12-3 at stumps and trailing by 521 runs on day three of the first test.

The visitors scored 150 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 104 while conditions still favoured seam in the first AUS v IND Test.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to star in the much-awaited sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress,’ based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.