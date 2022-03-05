Prediction of Virat Kohli’s dismissal in 100th test shocks netizens

A Twitter user’s prediction regarding Indian batter Virat Kohli’s dismissal has taken the internet by storm as he played against Sri Lanka in his 100th test at Mohali.

“Kohli Won’t score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he’ll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,” user who goes by the handle @Quick__Single tweeted many hours ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test match.

Kohli Won’t score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he’ll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022



The prediction unfurled in a strange manner with all of it proving to be right, prompting users to ask the source of the Twitter account.

During the innings against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli along with Hanuma Vihari built a solid partnership to take India to 170 before Kohli got undone by a cheeky delivery by Lasith Embuldeniya.



The former India captain was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and got castled on 45 off 76 balls. Kohli was in disbelief after the dismissal and shake his head before walking back towards the pavilion.

