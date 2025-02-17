Virat Kohli moves to dodge BCCI’s ban on personal chefs

Star India batter Virat Kohli came up with a unique solution to outsmart the BCCI’s strict guidelines for players at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced strict measures for players to maintain discipline after they lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

The Indian cricket board banned players from bringing their personal chefs, drivers and assistants.

It became mandatory for all Indian players to travel together in the team bus rather than using personal vehicles on home and away tours.

Additionally, the BCCI also restricted the players’ families’ stay with them throughout away tours.

However, star batter Virat Kohli raised eyebrows when he got a special food delivery during their first training session in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Indian media outlets reported.

Reports said that the former India captain received special food delivery after their first practice session.

Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with the team’s local manager before the team bus took them to their hotel.

The manager was seen handing a paper bag with food to the former India captain.

According to reports, Virat Kohli was seen keeping a portion of the meal aside for later.

“It had had a few boxes of Kohli’s post-session meal. While the others packed their kit bags, Kohli was refueling and even saved a box for the road,” the report said.

India will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

The side will face archrivals Pakistan on February 23 while their last fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.