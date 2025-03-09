WATCH: Bracewell gets Virat Kohli for 1 in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final

Star India batter Virat Kohli failed to turn up for his side in the Champions Trophy 2025 final as he was dismissed for just one run.

The right-handed batter joined captain Rohit Sharma in the 19th over when opening batter Shubman Gill was dismissed courtesy of a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips.

However, Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease lasted just two balls as he was dismissed after scoring one run.

His dismissal came in the 20th over when New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell came to bowl his first over.

Bracewell struck right away as Virat Kohli tried to play the ball on the on-side. However, the former India captain completely missed the ball which struck him on the front pad.

After an intense appeal from Michael Bracewell alongside his teammates, the on-field umpire raised his finger to give Virat Kohli leg-before-wicket.

The star India batter reviewed the decision after consulting with Rohit Sharma, however, replays showed that he was trapped in front of the wickets.

Subsequently, a dejected Virat Kohli returned to the dugout after scoring just one run in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

His dismissal to Michael Bracewell, followed by Rohit Sharma’s wicket, triggered a mini-collapse and they were left struggling at 122 for the loss of three wickets as they chased a 252-run target.

It is to be noted that New Zealand posted 251/7 on the scoreboard on the back of fifties from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.