Virat Kohli is in to play himself in the biopic but has a condition; Know here

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli agreed to play himself in his biopic, only if wife-actor Anushka Sharma portrays herself in the title.

A throwback video from 2020 has emerged on social media when the two superstar sportsmen of India, cricketer Virat Kohli, and footballer Sunil Chetri got candid about work, relationships, and more during an Instagram live.

At one point during the conversation, Chetri put forward a question from Sharma to Kohli and asked if a Virat Kohli biopic is ever made, and ‘Anushka the actor’ agrees to play ‘Anushka the wife’ in the title, would he like to portray himself in it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11)

“With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself,” Virat responded in a flash. “But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?”

“I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope,” he explained. “If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu main (I’d be quite useless). That’s what am trying to say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Speaking further about his wife, Kohli added, “My life completely changed after Anushka. I thank god with both hands for having found Anushka.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 at a destination wedding in Italy after dating for four years. The power couple welcomed their first child, Vamika in January 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Comments