Virat Kohli mocked by THIS Pakistani player for “Slowest Century”

Virat Kohli who registered a century during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL was mocked for his slow rate.

The star Indian batter scored a 67 balls century made himself part of an unwanted record of hitting joint slowest ton (67 balls) alongside Manish Pandey in IPL history.

Virat Kohli hit a ton and scored 113 of 67 balls but his effort went in vain as RCB lost by six wickets after failing to defend 183.

Following the star batter’s knock, ex-Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticized him with a sarcastic post.

He wrote, “Congratulations Virat kholi on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL.”

Congratulations Virat kholi on the slowest 💯 in the history of IPL#RRvRCB #IPL2024 — Junaid khan (@JunaidkhanREAL) April 6, 2024

Junaid’s tweet on of Kohli’s slowest ton sparked a debate on social media among cricket fans, highlighting the old rivalry and banter between the two players.

The speed-gun dismissed Kohli multiple times, including the last bilateral series between India and Pakistan in 2012-13, where he managed to get Kohli out three times in the three ODI series.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s star batter Virat Kohli earlier become the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries during the 1st Semi-Final of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli was tied with Legendary Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most ODI centuries (49) before this match.