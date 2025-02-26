Did Pakistan miss chance to dismiss Kohli for obstructing field?

In a thrilling Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan at Dubai, Virat Kohli found himself at the center of a controversy that has left many wondering if Pakistan missed a golden opportunity to dismiss the Indian star batter.

With India chasing Pakistan’s total of 241, Kohli was batting alongside Shreyas Iyer when he pushed the ball towards extra-cover and set off for a single.

In a split-second decision, Kohli stopped the incoming throw with his hand, sparking debate among cricket experts and fans.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was quick to react, saying, “He stopped the ball with his hand… If the Pakistanis appealed – they didn’t – it could be obstructing the field.”

According to Law 37.4, a batter can be given out obstructing the field if they intentionally interfere with the ball without the consent of a fielder. Had Pakistan appealed, Kohli might have been dismissed for 41. Instead, he continued to bat, eventually scoring 71 runs as India reached 189-2 in 35 overs.

With the match hanging in the balance, Pakistan’s failure to capitalize on the opportunity proved costly. As Gavaskar aptly put it, “He’s lucky nobody has appealed.”

Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after India defeated them in the high-intensify game in Dubai on February 23.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out of 241 as Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets while conceding 40 runs in his nine overs.

India chased down the target in 42.3 overs and won the IND vs PAK game by six wickets to dash Pakistan’s hopes for a spot in the final-four stage of the Champions Trophy 2025.