Virat Kohli reacts as Rajat Patidar nominated captain

Star India batter Virat Kohli has addressed batter Rajat Patidar’s appointment as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain ahead of the IPL 2025.

Kohli was under consideration to return to the leadership role after the franchise did not retain skipper Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Having led RCB in 2013 and 2021, the former India captain was considered the strongest candidate to return as the captain of the side.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced Rajat Patidar as the new captain ahead of the IPL 2025 during a press conference on Thursday.

Reacting to his appointment, Virat Kohli assured that the newly-appointed captain would enjoy complete support of the entire team.

In a video posted by RCB on X, the former India captain wished Patidar continued growth and success in the position.

“Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate you. Wish you all the very best. Thank you for the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed,” Virat Kohli said in a video message at the press conference.

“You have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB all over India. And they get really excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. And to tell you that myself and the other team members, will be right behind you. And you will have all our support to grow into this role,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli maintained that Rajat Patidar had a chance to represent India on the global stage.

“I’ve seen Rajat evolve in the last couple of years as a player. He’s got the chance to play for India,” he added,” the former India captain said.