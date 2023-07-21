Virat Kohli registers first away Test century since 2018

PORT OF SPAIN: India’s star batter Virat Kohli broke the shackles as he brought up his much-awaited away century in Tests on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies.

The right-handed batter made his 500th international match memorable as he ended his away Test century drought with a sensible knock on a challenging surface against West Indies.

Virat Kohli resumed India’s first innings at 288/4 and was just 13 away from a much-awaited ton.

A magnificent CENTURY by @imVkohli in his landmark game for #TeamIndia 👏👏 This is his 29th 💯 in Test cricket and 76th overall 🫡

Kohli continued to bat with utmost caution and soon achieved the landmark when he drove one off Shanon Gabriel in the 91st over of India’s first innings. Kohli was unbeaten on 112 off 191 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries.

Notably, Virat Kohli’s last away Test century came against Australia in Perth when he scored a magnificent 123.

He then scored two more in the next year – 254* against South Africa and 136 against Bangladesh – before enduring a nerve-testing all-format century drought.

Virat Kohli had to wait for about three years for his 71st century which finally came against Afghanistan in the dead rubber fixture of the Asia Cup 2022.