Virat Kohli likely to call time on ODI career in 2025: reports

Star India batter Virat Kohli is likely to retire from ODIs after their upcoming 50-over series against Australia this year.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the T20Is after leading India to a title win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In May this year, the two batters called time on their Test career, just before the five-match Test series against England.

Fresh reports by Indian media outlets have now suggested that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might bid farewell to ODI cricket after the upcoming series against Australia.

Citing sources close to the BCCI, reports said that the two senior batters were not in the board’s plan for the ODI World Cup 2027.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit into our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup,” India media quoted the source as saying.

Read more: Virat Kohli’s new look sparks retirement speculation

“With more than two years to go before the event and both players nearing 40 by then, there needs to be a clear strategy. We also need to nurture young talent for the future,” it added.

According to reports, the two former India captains will be required to play the 50-over domestic competition, Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) if they wish to continue playing for the side in the ODIs.

However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to announce their retirement after playing the Australia series, scheduled to begin on October 19.

It is worth noting here that the two senior batters last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, which the side won after beating New Zealand in the final.