Kohli’s interaction with Konstas brothers goes viral ahead of Sydney Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli landed in trouble after he bumped shoulders with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

Several including former cricketers slammed the former Indian captain for intentionally bumping into Konstas who was playing his first game for Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli was later fined 20 percent of his match fee and was also awarded one demerit point for the altercation with the Australian debutant.

However, Konstas and his family seemed to have made light of the situation as he was seen trolling Kohli, appearing to imitate his shoulder bump in front of fans at the MCG.

His brother, Billy addressed the controversy during the fourth AUS v IND game in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I didn’t mind it – it added a bit of a spectacle to cricket, a bit of rugby league action going on in the cricket space. Out on the field (Sam) has got such a hard exterior, but off the field, he’s such a humble guy,” Billy said.

Now, Virat Kohli also seemed to have moved on from the incident as he posed for photographs with Sam Konstas’ brothers during a function hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on New Year’s Day.

The Australian PM hosted both India and Australia at Kirribilli House in Sydney where the two sides interacted with each other.

Sam Konstas’ two brothers were seen posing for a picture with Virat Kohli during the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Konstas (@billy_konstas)

Billy Konstas and Kohli were seen holding their thumbs up and smiling in the picture, with Billy captioning the photo, “Happy New Year! Thanks to Prime Minister Mr Albanese for his hospitality as well as celebrating the McGrath Foundation.”

The pair also posed for a photo with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final AUS v IND Test is scheduled for January 3-7 in Sydney, with both sides still in the race to take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will need to win the game to retain the trophy while any result other than a loss will help Australia take the trophy home.