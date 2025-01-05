WATCH: Kohli enrages Australian fans with sandpaper gesture at SCG

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli drew the ire of the SCG crowd by taking a jibe at Australia’s sandpaper controversy during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the five-match series saw Virat Kohli serving as India’s stand-in captain after pacer Jasprit Bumrah left the field due to a back spasm.

Set to chase a 162-run target, Australian openers gave a start of 39 runs to the hosts before Sam Konstas was dismissed after scoring 22 runs.

Australia then lost two wickets in quick sessions and were left struggling at 58 for three on Day 3 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, opening batter Usman Khawaja built a crucial partnership with Travis Head to put Australia in a commanding position.

After Khawaja’s dismissal, Beau Webster joined Head and the two guided Australia to a six-wicket victory, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.

While Virat Kohli failed to show up for India throughout the five-match series, he remained in the spotlight over his altercation with Sam Konstas in the fourth Test.

The star Indian batter took it up a notch in the final Test at the SCG as he was seen gesturing towards the crowd that he had nothing in his pocket or inside his pants.

A viral video from the SCG Test showed Virat Kohli turning his pockets inside out to show the crowd that they were empty.

The star Indian batter went on to stretch the waistband of his pants to show that he had nothing inside his pants.

Virat Kohli’s gesture was a subtle nod to the infamous sandpaper incident where Australia were caught tampering with the ball in 2018.

At the time, Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing sandpaper on the ball and concealing it in his underwear.