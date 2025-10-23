Virat Kohli sets unwanted record

India’s batting great Virat Kohli endured another tough day, setting an unwanted record after he fell for a four-ball duck in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday.

With this naught, Kohli bagged an unwanted milestone that makes him the active player with the most ducks in One Day Internationals.

Kohli now has 18 ducks in ODI cricket, surpassing Rohit Sharma, Litton Das, and former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor, each of whom has 16 to their name.

The rare slump saw Kohli dismissed for zero in consecutive ODIs for the first time in his illustrious career.

Globally, Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya holds the all-time record with 34 ODI ducks, followed by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi with 30.

During the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli’s dismissal came at the hands of Xavier Bartlett, who was playing his first game of the series.

Bartlett delivered a sharp, good-length ball around the off-stump, which nipped in and trapped Kohli leg-before as he attempted an across-the-line flick.

Though he briefly conferred with his batting partner, he chose not to review, accepting the on-field decision. The crowd at Adelaide Oval rose in applause as Kohli trudged back, his frustration evident despite the warm reception.

The dismissal followed his eight-ball duck in the opening ODI at Perth, marking back-to-back scoreless outings for the former Indian captain, a rarity in a career defined by consistency and run-scoring brilliance.